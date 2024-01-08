Accidental shooting in Central Topeka sends one to local hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An accidental shooting in Central Topeka led to the mid-morning hospitalization of one person as snow began to fall.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, law enforcement officials were called to the 1300 block of SW Tyler St. with reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they were informed the victim had been taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said the shooting was found to be accidental and self-inflicted.

