3 people found dead at a home, police say

Police are investigating the deaths of two men and a woman who were found dead in a home. (Credit: KFSN via CNN Newsource)
By KFSN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDLEY, Calif. (CNN) - Three people were found dead at a California home on Saturday.

Police in Reedley, California, say they responded to the home after someone who went there looking for family members thought a burglary had occurred.

Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza says when police searched the home, they found signs of forced entry and two people dead in the backyard. A third person was found later.

“We have a white male adult, elderly gentleman that was found deceased. The other person that was located back there was a Mexican female adult. We don’t have a specific age at this time,” Garza said.

Friends and neighbors say one of the women who died is well-known in the community for giving back.

“She’s a member of our church. She’s probably the biggest volunteer in this town. She’s always helping people out. She’s just a good person,” resident Gina Mills said.

Many stopped by the home on Saturday.

“I just can’t believe it. I can’t believe that somebody would do this to her,” Mills said.

Mills says she is still in disbelief about those who died.

Garza says there are still unanswered questions.

Officers believe several rifles and pistols are missing from the home.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

“This is a very quiet neighborhood in general, so this is very, very strange. And of course, my heart goes out to the families, they are suffering right now,” Garza said.

Copyright 2024 KSFN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Final day to prepare before snowstorm
Final Day to prepare before snowstorm
First responders free two trapped in their cars following a crash east of Topeka on Jan. 7, 2024.
3 taken to Stormont Vail after illegal U-turn on I-70 traps at least 2
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Travis Kelce ruled out against Chargers
FILE
911 call ends with one dead after man charges Leavenworth Police with a knife
A break in the snow this weekend
WINTER STORM ARRIVES MONDAY

Latest News

This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
First US lunar lander in more than 50 years rockets toward moon
The former teacher who was shot by her student says her life has changed since the shooting.
Former teacher who was shot by student says her life has changed since the shooting
FILE - Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the...
Pope in major policy address calls for universal ban on surrogacy, says it exploits mother and child
JenChan's at 186 Carroll St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Owner and family threatened after restaurant charges extra fee for employees’ health insurance
FILE
Law enforcement warns against travel as Kansans prepare for winter storm