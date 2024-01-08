2 taken to hospital after truck slides off road, into ravine, trapping them east of Denison

First responders rescue two people trapped in a truck that slid off a highway east of Denison...
First responders rescue two people trapped in a truck that slid off a highway east of Denison on Jan. 8, 2024.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a nearby hospital after a pickup truck slid off the highway and into a ravine, trapping them just east of Denison.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, emergency crews were called to an area of K-16 just east of Denison with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a pickup truck had slid off the highway and down into a ravine where it crashed into multiple trees. Two people were found trapped inside.

The Sheriff’s Office said firefighters and deputies aided in the rescue attempt and both passengers were freed. They were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

“If you don’t need to be out on the roadways during this winter storm, then please don’t. Road conditions across the county this afternoon have not been favorable,” said Sheriff Tim Morse. “KDOT and Jackson County Road and Bridge have been out treating and clearing roadways.  If you need to be on the roadways, please drive with caution.”

Snow continues to impact all of Northeast Kansas as multiple slide-offs have been reported along I-70 as well. Another round of heavier snow is expected later on Monday night.

