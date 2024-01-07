Spirit AeroSystems responds to Alaska Airlines midair blowout

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Jan. 8: Spirit has issues a statement on the midair blowout of Alaska Airlines flight 1282. It reads:

We are grateful the Alaska Airlines crew performed the appropriate procedures to land the airplane with all passengers and crew safe. At Spirit AeroSystems, our primary focus is the quality and product integrity of the aircraft structures we deliver.

Spirit is a committed partner with Boeing on the 737 program, and we continue to work together with them on this matter. Spirit is following the protocols set by the regulatory authorities that guide communication in these types of circumstances and we will share further information when appropriate.

A Spirit spokesperson said the company would offer no further comment at this time.

Federal officials on Saturday ordered the immediate grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners until they are inspected after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.

According to Reuters, sources claims that “aerospace supplier Spirit AeroSystems (SPR.N) manufactured and initially installed the fuselage part on a brand-new Boeing 737 Max 9 jet that suffered a blowout on Friday, but Boeing also has a key role in the usual completion process.”

”Because of a complex, two-tier installation process, investigators are expected to examine whether any flaws occurred at Spirit’s giant fuselage plant in Wichita, Kansas, or at the Boeing factory outside Seattle, the sources said,” Reuters posted to it’s website.

12 News asked Spirit Aerosystems Corporate Communications Senior Manager Forrest Gossett about the article and if Spirit Aerosystems did manufacture the part that suffered a blowout in the air. Gossett responded “yes, we install the plug in question, but in reference to the Alaska Airlines incident, we don’t have a statement at this time.”

