Washburn sweeps Newman extend winning streaks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods brought the brooms out to Lee Arena as both programs picked up wins.

The men trailed 36-32 at halftime but outscored Newman by 13 in the second half to claim the 92-83 win. The men are now 9-4 and winners of four in a row.

Andrew Orr had a team-high 21 points, Michael Keegan recorded a double-double 10 points and 11 rebounds. Washburn Rural product Jack Bachelor provided 17 and two other ‘Bods scored in double figures.

The men are now 7-0 at home this season and 5-2 in conference play.

As for the women, they’re 10-3 on the campaign and won their last three and they’re still undefeated at home with a record of 6-0.

Yiibari Nwidadah led Washburn with 15 points and eight rebounds, Aubree Dewey had 14 and Mackenzie Gamble had 12 points.

The ‘Bods had 23 points off turnovers and 18 second chance points.

Both programs play Central Missouri on the road Jan. 10.

