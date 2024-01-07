Washburn sweeps Newman extend winning streaks

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods brought the brooms out to Lee Arena as both programs picked up wins.

The men trailed 36-32 at halftime but outscored Newman by 13 in the second half to claim the 92-83 win. The men are now 9-4 and winners of four in a row.

Andrew Orr had a team-high 21 points, Michael Keegan recorded a double-double 10 points and 11 rebounds. Washburn Rural product Jack Bachelor provided 17 and two other ‘Bods scored in double figures.

The men are now 7-0 at home this season and 5-2 in conference play.

As for the women, they’re 10-3 on the campaign and won their last three and they’re still undefeated at home with a record of 6-0.

Yiibari Nwidadah led Washburn with 15 points and eight rebounds, Aubree Dewey had 14 and Mackenzie Gamble had 12 points.

The ‘Bods had 23 points off turnovers and 18 second chance points.

Both programs play Central Missouri on the road Jan. 10.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
A man was taken to a local hospital after he was injured in an assault that was reported early...
Man taken to hospital after assault early Friday in North Topeka
Basketball (gfx)
Area high school basketball games postponed
Authorities arrest second suspect in Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023
A jack-knifed semi has closed westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co. Authorities are diverting traffic...
Jack-knifed semi closes westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co., traffic diverted at Auburn Rd.

Latest News

Kansas State's Will McNair Jr., celebrates a basket against Central Florida during the first...
Kansas State earns win in Big 12 opener over UCF after Perry’s big night
Washburn women's basketball
Washburn sweeps Newman extend winning streaks
JC and Jaren Heim of Washburn Rural commit to Washburn for football
Heim brothers of Washburn Rural commit to Washburn
Kansas men's basketball
No. 2 Kansas escapes TCU with Dickinson’s game-winner