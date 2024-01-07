Washburn Rural brothers commit to Washburn

Washburn Rural brothers JC and Jaren Heim commit to Washburn
Washburn Rural brothers JC and Jaren Heim commit to Washburn(JC and Jaren Heim)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:08 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two of the best defenders in Northeast Kansas are staying home.

JC Heim announced on X/Twitter that he and his brother Jaren will join Washburn head coach Craig Schurig’s program next season.

JC finished his senior season with 173 total tackles, 112 solo, 17 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one that went for a touchdown. He also complied 520 rushing yards, 11 receptions and 12 total touchdowns.

Both the Heim brothers were selected to the Top 11 selection of Sports in Kansas and named 6a Defensive Player of the Year.

