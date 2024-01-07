Travis Kelce ruled out against Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, CA. (WIBW) - Patrick Mahomes is doubtful, and now Kelce will not see the field either.

Kelce was 16 yards away from his eighth straight 1,000 yard season but that will not happen. No other tight end ever has recorded more than two straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Rashee Rice, Kadarius Toney, L’Jarius Sneed, Mike Danna and Donovan Smith are all inactive as well.

