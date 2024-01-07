Travis Kelce ruled out against Chargers

LOS ANGELES, CA. (WIBW) - Patrick Mahomes is doubtful, and now Kelce will not see the field either.

TE Travis Kelce has been ruled OUT for today’s game against the Chargers (Coaching Decision). — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 7, 2024

Kelce was 16 yards away from his eighth straight 1,000 yard season but that will not happen. No other tight end ever has recorded more than two straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Rashee Rice, Kadarius Toney, L’Jarius Sneed, Mike Danna and Donovan Smith are all inactive as well.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.