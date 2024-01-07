Topeka Police Department respond to barricaded person

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department responded to a barricaded person.

Topeka Police Department said that just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, officers responded to a barricaded individual in the 1500 block of SW 23rd Park. It was reported that an adult male had a firearm and was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Members of the TPD’s Crisis Negotiations Team and Response Team responded to the incident to make contact with the adult male.

Topeka Police Department officials indicated a short time later, the occupants exited the residence and the suspect was taken into custody. The man was then taken to a local medical care facility to receive care.

TPD noted they do not believe there is any risk to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

