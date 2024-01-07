Topeka author Joy Bishop shares new book on meaningful conversations with loved ones

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka author hosted a book signing event Saturday afternoon at Mt. Hope Cemetery, with a goal to help readers create more open and meaningful conversations with the people in their life.

“My book is called “My Gift To You” and it’s conversations to have with loved ones just so you can learn more about them.

Joy Bishop says she has decades of first-hand experience watching people struggle coming to terms with their regrets as they attempt to work through the process of grieving a loved one.

“A lot of people have regrets when somebody dies. that they didn’t get to say the things they wanted to say or ask the questions. so this book will help you, guide you on how to say things to loved ones that you need to say to them,” says Bishop.

She says her book offers readers ways to develop stronger connections with the people in their lives.

Bishop encourages everyone to find the courage it takes to share from the heart when communicating with one another.

“When you ask deep questions, then when the person dies, you have all these memories. And you know how to honor them, you know what was really important to them. You learn things about them you never knew. So just getting to know somebody on a deeper level is valuable,” says Bishop.

Bishop has had had to navigate through her own grief journey which includes losing her father when she was 19-years-old.

“I’ve just had a lot of loss in my life. and so when I started out in hospice when I was young and it was the best thing I could ever do. Being with families in such an intimate time, it was such an honor to sit with people, and help them navigate these situations and have them have conversations with loved ones,” says Bishop.

She says talking through the painful thoughts and feelings we feel in the presence of profound loss can feel nearly unbearable at times.

But Bishop says processing all those experiences is ultimately the healthiest way to work through our grief.

“I remember this last Christmas, I wrote letters to my boys and they were both driving to Colorado, and the weather was horrible. They were going 25 miles an hour. The highways were shut down, and I really was glad that I answered some of these questions for them for their Christmas. because I’m like, ‘if they do get hurt, I’m glad I said the things I wanted to say’,” recalls Bishop.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.