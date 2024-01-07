Pomona man pronounced dead after ejected from pickup in Coffey Co. crash

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAVERLY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was pronounced dead over the weekend after he was ejected from a pickup truck that rolled on a highway east of Waverly.

The Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, emergency crews received a 911 call with reports of a collision on K-31 near Verdure Rd., east of Waverly.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2008 Dodge pickup truck driven by Alex Higbie, 34, of Pomona had been traveling on the dry roadway, when for an unknown reason, the pickup rolled multiple times.

The Sheriff’s Office said Higbie was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was ejected from the vehicle.

First responders indicated that Higbie was pronounced dead at the scene.

