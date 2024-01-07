Police seek man who obstructed justice during Lawrence teen’s murder investigation

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Lawrence are on the hunt for a man they claim obstructed justice during the investigation into the 2023 fatal shooting of Kamarjay Shaw.

The Lawrence Police Department says it needs the community’s help to find Owen G. Walker, 19, of Lawrence, who is wanted for felony obstruction in connection to the homicide of Kamarjay Shaw. The warrant holds a $25,000 bond.

In March of 2023, Lawrence Police said they were called to the 1100 block of E. 13th St. with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a teenager with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital, however, despite life-saving measures, they were pronounced deceased.

Derrick Del Reed, who was 17 at the time, was arrested in connection and has been charged with murder in the first degree. He has been subpoenaed to return to court at 9 a.m. on March 4.

LKPD said it has made several attempts to locate Walker and so has the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office, all with no success.

Walker has been described as a black male who stands at around 5-foot-8 and weighs about 140 lbs.

Anyone with information about Walker’s whereabouts should report it to LKPD at 785-832-7509 or the Douglas Co. CrimeStoppers at 785-843-TIPS.

