Newly released data shows slow, steady rise in Kansas liquor permits

Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control announced on Friday, Jan. 5, that state-issued liquor licenses and permits have been on a slow and steady rise over the past four years.

According to data compiled by Kansas ABC, in 2021 a total of 1,521 liquor permits, which included common consumption areas, farmers’ market sales, suppliers and more, were applied for and approved. By 2022, that number rose to nearly 2,000 and in 2023 that 2,000 mark was capped. Meanwhile, in 2024, a whopping 2,138 permits were applied for and approved. That is nearly 1.5 times more than four years ago.

Meanwhile, on-premise liquor licenses, which included caterers, clubs, bars, hotels and public venues, were granted to 2,545 licensees in 2021. By 2024, that number had grown to 2,801.

As for other licensees, such as distributors, wineries, microbreweries and warehouses, a total of 1,097 licenses were approved in 2021. By 2024, that number had grown to 1,393.

Lastly, 724 licenses for retail liquor stores were approved in 2021. By 2022, that number had grown to 726. However, in 2023, that number dropped back down to 724 before it rose to 735 in 2024.

Kansas ABC noted that a total of 7,067 licenses were applied for and granted in 2024 compared to 5,887 in 2021.

