Missing man headed home after Good Samaritans find car on side of Okla. road

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A missing Lawrence man is now on his way back home thanks to the aid of some Good Samaritans who found his car, which was at the center of a statewide Silver Alert, on the side of an Oklahoma road.

The Lawrence Police Department says previously missing Keith W. Schmitz, 84, has been found and is now safe after a statewide Silver Alert was issued on Thursday, Jan. 4.

LKPD said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued the Silver Alert after Schmitz was last seen leaving Lawrence in a 2001 Cadillac El Dorado. Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Schmitz was seen in Vinita, Okla., headed toward Tulsa.

First responders noted that Schmitz also has dementia and had been confused when he was last seen.

Thanks to the vigilance of drivers in Oklahoma, LKPD said Good Samaritans found Schmitz’s car on the side of the road on Friday. They were able to take him to the nearest police station in Crescent, Okla.

First responders said he was checked out by EMS and his family was headed down to get him on Friday.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.