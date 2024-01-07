Local drag queen turned superstar set to return to Emporia with big celebration

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local drag queen now turned superstar is set to return to their hometown of Emporia with a big celebration.

KVOE reports that while Pride Month is still several months away, Emporia’s Pride committee is set to host a special event in February to welcome home a local drag superstar.

Emporia Pride said that at 7 p.m. on February 9, it will host a combination drag show and watch party homecoming event at the Emporia Granada Theatre, 807 Commercial St., to feature the city’s very own Q, a contestant on the current season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Event organizer Orion Turner noted that the show will differ from those held in the past.

“Typically we do lip sync shows, where performers will prepare lip sync, moves and kinds of things, and that will happen in this show,” Turner indicated. “But a primary thing that is going to happen in this show is we are actually going to get to watch the episode with you.”

Turner said this will be the first time Q gets to watch the episode as well, so the audience will get to see their live reactions as well.

RuPaul’s Drag Race first aired in 2009 and is now on its 16th season. Since it began, the show has gained notoriety and praise as it has won multiple Prime Time Emmy Awards.

Turner said that to have an individual from Emporia featured on such a major platform is something worth celebrating.

“Emporia now has their very own drag superstar, and that’s not something we should take for granted,” he noted.

Tickets are on sale now ranging in price from $15 to $20. A $120 VIP experience and a $500 Super Deluxe package are also available. Proceeds are set to support the city’s 2024 Pride Celebration in June.

To that end, Turner also said this year’s celebration may take place a bit later and longer than usual as it is set to be held June 20 - 22.

To purchase tickets, click HERE.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.