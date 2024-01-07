3 taken to Stormont Vail after illegal U-turn on I-70 traps at least 2

First responders free two trapped in their cars following a crash east of Topeka on Jan. 7, 2024.
First responders free two trapped in their cars following a crash east of Topeka on Jan. 7, 2024.(WIBW/Claire Decatur)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka after an illegal U-turn on I-70 left at least two of them trapped inside their vehicles.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 366 on I-70 - near the toll plaza - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found at least two individuals had been pinned inside vehicles.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicated that a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Florence M. Gutierrez, 52, of Topeka, and a 2015 Volkswagen Passat driven by Virginia L. Young, 71, of Manhattan, had both been traveling east on the interstate beside each other.

However, first responders said Gutierrez made an illegal U-turn in front of Young’s Passat, which caused the pair to collide. Both vehicles crashed into the grass median.

KHP noted that Guiterrez and Young were both taken to Stormont Vail Health with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, Gutierrez’s passenger, Rafael Gutierrez, 48, of Topeka, was also taken to Stormont Vail with suspected minor injuries. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

