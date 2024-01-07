Kansas Supreme Court bars man’s attempt to sue Wichita following police chase

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has quashed the attempts of a man who led police on a chase through Wichita to sue the city for excessive use of force.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in the matter of Appeal No. 124,254: Jason Unruh v. City of Wichita, et al., it upheld the district court’s approval of the police officers’ summary judgment motion. The case involves Unruh, who was arrested after a lengthy chase with law enforcement.

Two years later, court documents indicate that Unruh sued the City of Wichita as he alleged officers negligently used excessive force during the arrest.

However, the district court interpreted the claim as civil battery and applied the one-year battery statute of limitations which ultimately barred the lawsuit. The Court of Appeals then affirmed the move.

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court clarified elements of civil battery and negligence. Justice Dan Biles stated that Unruh failed to show the officers owed a duty of care independent of alleged excessive force.

Justices disapproved of the idea that any affirmative act causing injury establishes a special duty. They concluded that Unruh’s claim amounted to civil battery, not negligence, and suggested the two can coexist but have distinct elements.

