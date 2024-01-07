Kansas State earns win in Big 12 opener over UCF after Perry’s big night

Kansas State's Will McNair Jr., celebrates a basket against Central Florida during the first...
Kansas State's Will McNair Jr., celebrates a basket against Central Florida during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)(Travis Heying | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats were lead by a hot shooting hand in Tylor Perry, as they win their 11th game of the season over UCF, 77-52.

Kansas State shot 50 percent from the floor while the Knights shot 34 percent from the floor and the Wildcats shot 38 percent from long range.

K-State never trailed in the game and had its largest lead in the second half at 35, when they lead 60-25.

Tylor Perry had 25 points on 6-10 shooting from three-point range and Arthur Kaluma had 14, Cam Carter had 12 and a team-high six assists, Will McNair Jr had 11 while David N’Guessan had 14 rebounds.

