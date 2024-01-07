K-9 Ciro on the road to recovery thanks to generous donation post-procedure

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - K-9 Ciro is on the road to recovery thanks to the generous donation of a deep dog bed after his most recent operation in Douglas County.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday, Jan. 7, that K-9 Ciro recently underwent a minor procedure to remove fluid from his elbow.

While the Sheriff’s Office said Ciro is doing better, the veterinarian recommended that he use deep bedding to help in his recovery and prevent future operations.

Thanks to Friends of the K9 Vest Midwest, the Sheriff’s office said founder and director Emily Fawcett was able to find and donate a high-quality K9 Ballistics Dog Bed for Ciro.

Fawcett also noted that a special cover was also given to Ciro and his handler for his dog bed to protect it.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is grateful to Fawcett and her organization as they continue to support Ciro and other K-9 units in Kansas. Meanwhile, members of the community can expect to see Ciro back out on patrol in the near future.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.