K-9 Ciro on the road to recovery thanks to generous donation post-procedure

K-9 Ciro is gifted a new dog bed thanks to a generous donation from Friends of the K-9 Vest...
K-9 Ciro is gifted a new dog bed thanks to a generous donation from Friends of the K-9 Vest Midwest.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - K-9 Ciro is on the road to recovery thanks to the generous donation of a deep dog bed after his most recent operation in Douglas County.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday, Jan. 7, that K-9 Ciro recently underwent a minor procedure to remove fluid from his elbow.

While the Sheriff’s Office said Ciro is doing better, the veterinarian recommended that he use deep bedding to help in his recovery and prevent future operations.

Thanks to Friends of the K9 Vest Midwest, the Sheriff’s office said founder and director Emily Fawcett was able to find and donate a high-quality K9 Ballistics Dog Bed for Ciro.

Fawcett also noted that a special cover was also given to Ciro and his handler for his dog bed to protect it.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is grateful to Fawcett and her organization as they continue to support Ciro and other K-9 units in Kansas. Meanwhile, members of the community can expect to see Ciro back out on patrol in the near future.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
A break in the snow this weekend
WINTER STORM ARRIVES MONDAY
Topeka Police Department responded to a barricaded person.
Topeka Police Department respond to barricaded person
Authorities arrest second suspect in Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023
police lights
Police: Premature infant found dead in Dodge City pond

Latest News

FILE
Newly released data shows slow, steady rise in Kansas liquor permits
FILE
911 call ends with one dead after man charges Leavenworth Police with a knife
The Lawrence Police Department requested the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a...
Missing man headed home after Good Samaritans find car on side of Okla. road
FILE
Pomona man pronounced dead after ejected from pickup in Coffey Co. crash