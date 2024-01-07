Heim brothers of Washburn Rural commit to Washburn

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two of the best defenders in Northeast Kansas are staying home.

JC Heim announced on X/Twitter that he and his brother Jaren will join Washburn head coach Craig Schurig’s program next season.

JC finished his senior season with 173 total tackles, 112 solo, 17 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one that went for a touchdown. He also complied 520 rushing yards, 11 receptions and 12 total touchdowns.

Both the Heim brothers were selected to the Top 11 selection of Sports in Kansas and named 6a Defensive Player of the Year.

Jaren ended the 2023 campaign with 123 total tackles, 68 solo, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, four interceptions which one went for a touchdown. Three forced fumbles, four fumbles recoveries while three when for touchdowns as well.

Rural wen 11-1 on the season and and made it to Sub-State this season.

