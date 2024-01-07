Florida woman hospitalized after car slides off bridge in western Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:11 AM CST
GOVE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Florida woman was sent to a western Kansas hospital after her car slid off a bridge along I-70 and landed on its top.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:55 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 112 on eastbound I-70 - about 15 miles west of Wakeeney - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by Savannah L. Hayman, 24, of Lakeland, Fla., had been headed west on the interstate when Hayman lost control of the vehicle and slid off the road.

KHP said Hayman’s vehicle hit a delineator post before it went into the north ditch. The car continued through the ditch before it slid off the bridge, rolled and crashed onto its top.

First responders said Hayman was taken to Gove Co. Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

