Financial Literacy Workshop provides resources to secure a financial future

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Financial Literacy Workshop kicked off their first educational session in the Menninger room at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library on Saturday.

The session covered the basics of the psychology of finances and setting smart goals to create a buildable financial foundation.

Knowing how to handle a personal budget can be challenging at any age. The workshop is aimed at taking that stress away and better preparing individuals to achieve their financial goals.

”A lot of us don’t have the opportunity to learn about it while we are growing up,” said Program Manager for Work for Success and participant, Kristen Shook. “Maybe our parents are working too much and they don’t have the time, or maybe honestly they don’t even know themselves. For us to be able to get this information and to start sharing it with our siblings, our family and our community as a whole — it will bring everybody’s opportunities up.”

Founder and CEO of Grind Coaching and Consulting, Fatima Perez-Luthi, said that making informed financial decisions can be difficult if you’re not prepared.

“When you aren’t informed, and you don’t have that education, or that background, it’s going to be that much more easy for you to fall into bad decisions,” said Perez-Luthi. “Really, it can be anywhere from purchasing more than you actually have to spend, or choosing to go on a vacation than to pay your bills. So, having that background in financial literacy and education is going to help you make the wise decision not just for today, but your overall financial health and goals.”

Participant, L.A. Talbert said this working is giving everyone the opportunity to figure out what it means to have financial freedom and peace.

“Financial literacy is something that I need for myself because it didn’t really come from my family and so when I heard about an opportunity to be educated — I just jumped at it,” said Talbert. “I was kind of one of the last minute people, but I knew it was something I need for myself and for future generations.”

Perez-Luthi said it’s important to be able to financially achieve both your short and long-term goals.

“By the end of this course I hope everyone can walk away knowing, empowered, and ready to take action on those financial plans that they built with us,” said Perez-Luthi.

It’s not too late to join.

The sessions will take place from 10:00 a.m. until noon every Saturday in the Menninger room at TSCPL until March 30.

