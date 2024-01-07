Final Day to prepare before snowstorm

At least 4-6 inches of snow across NE Kansas
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunday will be the last day of average temperatures and totally dry conditions until Wednesday. By Monday morning, the snowstorm will be upon us.

The storm can be split into two days with two different sets of impacts - Monday with moderate to heavy snowfall, and Tuesday with strong winds.

It looks like the majority of the snow will fall Monday afternoon/evening, with totals between 3-6 inches appearing the most likely. Areas to the north and west of Topeka, especially close to the Nebraska border, could see more than 6 inches. Snow will be mixed with rain to start Monday morning, before transitioning to entirely snow by the afternoon.

Tuesday will see lighter snowfall, but with an increase in winds. Gusts up to 40 miles per hour will create blowing/drifting snow on the ground. Even if none is falling from the sky. The biggest impacts will be wind chills in the teens or single digits, and very low visibility.

Snow should stop falling by Tuesday afternoon, with winds dying down by Tuesday evening.

Listed below is the Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of NE Kansas counties/municipalities.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Topeka KS 350 AM CST Sun Jan 7 2024 KSZ008>012-020>024-072200- /O.UPG.KTOP.WS.A.0001.240108T0300Z-240110T0000Z/ /O.NEW.KTOP.WS.W.0001.240108T1200Z-240109T1800Z/

Republic-Washington-Marshall-Nemaha-Brown-Cloud-Clay-Riley- Pottawatomie-Jackson-

Including the cities of Belleville, Washington, Hanover, Clifton, Linn, Greenleaf, Marysville, Blue Rapids, Frankfort, Sabetha, Seneca, Hiawatha, Horton, Concordia, Clay Center, Manhattan, Wamego, St. Marys, and Holton

350 AM CST Sun Jan 7 2024 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY... *

WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph by early Tuesday morning.

WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Kansas.

WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to noon CST Tuesday.

IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially Monday afternoon through Monday night. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and lead to blowing and drifting snow and poor visibility.

This warming will likely be extended to further NE Kansas counties/municipalities later today.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Topeka Police Department responded to a barricaded person.
Topeka Police Department respond to barricaded person
Authorities arrest second suspect in Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023
A break in the snow this weekend
WINTER STORM ARRIVES MONDAY
Gary Woodland watches his drive down the 12th fairway during the first round of the CJ Cup...
Gary Woodland to return at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

Latest News

A break in the snow this weekend
WINTER STORM ARRIVES MONDAY
Snow continues into this evening
Snow continues into this evening
Take it slow on the roads
Friday forecast: Scattered snow continues through evening
Snow today