Final Day to prepare before snowstorm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunday will be the last day of average temperatures and totally dry conditions until Wednesday. By Monday morning, the snowstorm will be upon us.

The storm can be split into two days with two different sets of impacts - Monday with moderate to heavy snowfall, and Tuesday with strong winds.

It looks like the majority of the snow will fall Monday afternoon/evening, with totals between 3-6 inches appearing the most likely. Areas to the north and west of Topeka, especially close to the Nebraska border, could see more than 6 inches. Snow will be mixed with rain to start Monday morning, before transitioning to entirely snow by the afternoon.

Tuesday will see lighter snowfall, but with an increase in winds. Gusts up to 40 miles per hour will create blowing/drifting snow on the ground. Even if none is falling from the sky. The biggest impacts will be wind chills in the teens or single digits, and very low visibility.

Snow should stop falling by Tuesday afternoon, with winds dying down by Tuesday evening.

Listed below is the Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of NE Kansas counties/municipalities.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Topeka KS 350 AM CST Sun Jan 7 2024 KSZ008>012-020>024-072200- /O.UPG.KTOP.WS.A.0001.240108T0300Z-240110T0000Z/ /O.NEW.KTOP.WS.W.0001.240108T1200Z-240109T1800Z/

Republic-Washington-Marshall-Nemaha-Brown-Cloud-Clay-Riley- Pottawatomie-Jackson-

Including the cities of Belleville, Washington, Hanover, Clifton, Linn, Greenleaf, Marysville, Blue Rapids, Frankfort, Sabetha, Seneca, Hiawatha, Horton, Concordia, Clay Center, Manhattan, Wamego, St. Marys, and Holton

350 AM CST Sun Jan 7 2024 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY... *

WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph by early Tuesday morning.

WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Kansas.

WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to noon CST Tuesday.

IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially Monday afternoon through Monday night. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and lead to blowing and drifting snow and poor visibility.

This warming will likely be extended to further NE Kansas counties/municipalities later today.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.