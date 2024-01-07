911 call ends with one dead after man charges Leavenworth Police with a knife

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who requested Leavenworth Police come to his home to take reports of a crime is now dead after he allegedly charged at them with a knife.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Saturday night, Jan. 6, it opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened around 9 p.m. in Leavenworth.

Preliminary information indicates that just before a 911 call had been made to request the members of the Leavenworth Police Department come to a home in the 400 block of N. 5th St. to take a report of a crime. The male on the phone did tell police that he was armed.

A short time later, officers said they arrived at the and saw a 44-year-old man armed with a knife in the front yard.

Police said they told the man several times to stop and drop the knife, however, he charged toward an officer who in turn fired multiple rounds and shot him.

KBI said medical aid was given at the scene and the man was taken to a nearby hospital. Despite life-saving measures, he died in the care of medical professionals.

Agents noted that the man’s identity will be released once his next of kin has been notified. They also said a thorough and independent investigation into the shooting will be conducted. Once completed, the findings will be presented to the Leavenworth County Attorney.

