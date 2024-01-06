Two Wolves Studio and Artist Den opens new location

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:48 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wolves Studio and Artist Den is opening a new location.

Officials with Two Wolves Studio announced that they are opening the doors to their new location with ground-level access that will benefit more people at 305 SW 5th St. in downtown Topeka, Kan.

Beginning in 2013, artist Alexander Lancaster created his art studio in NOTO Arts District on the second floor of the IOOF building, which soon turned into an art gallery and an artist collective with founding members that soon began an art movement in Topeka.

Officials with Two Wolves Studio said while many of the artists grew with the arts district and took on bigger roles and expanded opportunities within the district. Alexander and the artists collective took on opportunity to expand to the newly renovated downtown Topeka.

Two Wolves Studio officials indicated in 2017 The Two Wolves Artist Collective moved their studios and gallery to Downtown Topeka, the second floor of 114 8th Avenue. During these years Alexander and his Artist Collective have teamed up to create events with visual art and music with the community in mind.

Two Wolves Studio said known for introducing budding and emerging artists, and working with professional artists, Two Wolves created a reputation for intimate music shows that helped boost many artists’ journeys. However, the opportunities have been limited to the people that could walk up the long flight of stairs to see the events, the artworks in the gallery or have a visit with a studio artist.

“We are excited for this move that will allow better access to welcome everyone who wants to take in the arts, take part in a painting  class or a drawing session.”

 Alexander Lancaster, the owner and core artist says.

Two Wolves Studio & Artist Den is scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 with a grand opening event that includes a ribbon cutting ceremony with special guests, musicians and performances.

“Everyone is welcome,” Lancaster says.

For further details, please email Two Wolves Studio owner Alexander Lancaster at TwoWolvesstudio@gmail.com

