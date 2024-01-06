Topeka’s Rose Muffler hosts reception to honor customers as business closes

Topeka’s Rose Muffler hosted a reception as they closed their doors after nearly four decades.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Rose Muffler hosted a reception as they closed their doors after nearly four decades.

Family-owned and operated Rose Muffler & Auto hosted a reception to show appreciation to its customers and suppliers from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5.

On Dec. 19, Theresa Rose, wife of Alan Rose who owned Rose Muffler & Auto Care at 1612 NW Topeka Blvd., announced to 13 NEWS that the business was closing. The decision to close the business was made after Alan unexpectedly passed away on Thanksgiving.

Theresa said no one could run the business like Alan Rose did.

”He’s known a lot of people,” said Theresa Rose. “We thought to end. We couldn’t just end the shop just closing it down. We had to make sure we let people come in and talk to the staff, see the shop as they remembered it, in honor of Alan and everything he did for the community, and because he’s been here for so long.”

The business closed its doors to the public at the end of 2023.

