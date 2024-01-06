Snow continues into this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow has been falling across NE Kansas for much of Friday morning and afternoon, with continuing precipitation expected through at least the early overnight hours.

Most of NE Kansas has seen between 1-2 inches of snowfall so far, with totals likely staying within the range by the end of this event. Locally higher observations of 2 or more inches have been recorded in the southern parts of our viewing area, such as Emporia and Burlingame, where snow has been falling since a little bit earlier this morning.

Overall, impacts from this system have been mild, as snow has been light and wet enough to make only marginal impacts on roadways. Aside from earlier this morning along the Kansas Turnpike South of Topeka, many major highways and interstates have remained in good standing.

Ice and other forms of winter precipitation are not a concern, with snow being the only form forecasted for the rest of the night. Drier conditions are forecast for Saturday, with scattered areas of early morning fog looking probable.

Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be a bit warmer in the upper 30s to lower 40s, with cloudy and overcast skies still lingering. We look to Sunday night/Monday morning for our next big chance of snow, which will likely rival the storm we saw over Thanksgiving Weekend.

Current forecasts are calling for at least 4 inches of snow throughout NE Kansas Monday, with some spots potentially seeing up to 6 or more. Unlike Thanksgiving, winds are looking to be stronger for this event, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Rain will move in first either late Sunday night/early Monday morning, followed by a slow transition to snow by the afternoon/evening. Tuesday looks to continue additional snowfall, though probably at a lower rate of accumulation. Despite the long timeframe, the mix of rain and snow will likely prevent a larger build up snow, totals over 6-8 inches appear unlikely.

Blizzard conditions are not forecast at this time, but our northern counties along the Nebraska border have been placed under a Winter Storm Watch from Sunday evening until Tuesday evening. This watch will likely be extended to the rest of NE Kansas by tomorrow evening, impacts will likely be very similar across the entirety of the region.

Details are still subject to change between now and Sunday night, but our confidence in moderate snow/rain mix over at least a 2 day period is very high. Stay tuned to WIBW on air and online for the latest updates.

