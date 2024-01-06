No. 2 Kansas escapes TCU with Dickinson’s game-winner

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Hunter Dickinson finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds, to push the Jayhawks past the Horned Frogs, 83-81.

Kansas jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead but TCU would take a 11-9 lead off a Micah Peavy three just four minutes in. The Jayhawks would climb back to go back up five with 11 minutes remaining and they would stay ahead for most of that first half until the Horned Frogs took the lead back 38-37 with just under two minutes to go.

KU would go into the break up 41-40 thanks to a Kevin McCullar Jr. jumper.

The second half was more of the same, back-and-forth action

KU shot the ball considerably well, 53 percent from the floor but they did commit 18 turnovers which led to 22 points off turnovers for TCU and they had 16 steals.

Former Jayhawk Ernest Udeh Jr. committed a flagrant foul against Dickinson and he knocked down two three throws to tie the game at 79. KU got the ball back and Dajuan Harris Jr. made a layup to push KU ahead 81-79.

TCU would tie it up at 81-81 off Peavy layup but Dickinson made a layup in the paint with three seconds to go and Kansas would hold on over TCU. There were 26 lead changes in this game as well.

KJ Adams Jr. had 18 while McCullar had 16 for the Jayhawks. and Harris had 10. KU is now 13-1 as they open Big 12 play and on a nine game win streak as they now head to UCF on Jan. 10.

