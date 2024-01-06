No. 2 Kansas escapes TCU with Dickinson’s game-winner

Kansas men's basketball
Kansas men's basketball(Kansas Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Hunter Dickinson finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds, to push the Jayhawks past the Horned Frogs, 83-81.

Kansas jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead but TCU would take a 11-9 lead off a Micah Peavy three just four minutes in. The Jayhawks would climb back to go back up five with 11 minutes remaining and they would stay ahead for most of that first half until the Horned Frogs took the lead back 38-37 with just under two minutes to go.

KU would go into the break up 41-40 thanks to a Kevin McCullar Jr. jumper.

The second half was more of the same, back-and-forth action

KU shot the ball considerably well, 53 percent from the floor but they did commit 18 turnovers which led to 22 points off turnovers for TCU and they had 16 steals.

Former Jayhawk Ernest Udeh Jr. committed a flagrant foul against Dickinson and he knocked down two three throws to tie the game at 79. KU got the ball back and Dajuan Harris Jr. made a layup to push KU ahead 81-79.

TCU would tie it up at 81-81 off Peavy layup but Dickinson made a layup in the paint with three seconds to go and Kansas would hold on over TCU. There were 26 lead changes in this game as well.

KJ Adams Jr. had 18 while McCullar had 16 for the Jayhawks. and Harris had 10. KU is now 13-1 as they open Big 12 play and on a nine game win streak as they now head to UCF on Jan. 10.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
A man was taken to a local hospital after he was injured in an assault that was reported early...
Man taken to hospital after assault early Friday in North Topeka
Basketball (gfx)
Area high school basketball games postponed
A jack-knifed semi has closed westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co. Authorities are diverting traffic...
Jack-knifed semi closes westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co., traffic diverted at Auburn Rd.
Authorities arrest second suspect in Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023

Latest News

FILE - Kansas State quarterback Collin Klein (7) celebrates with fans in the stands after the...
Collin Klein says goodbye to Manhattan, Kansas
Gary Woodland watches his drive down the 12th fairway during the first round of the CJ Cup...
Gary Woodland to return at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii
FILE — A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
Royals, Chiefs pledge downtown ballpark, Arrowhead renovation in exchange for sales tax extension
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) is hit by Kansas linebacker Craig Young (15) during...
KU linebacker Craig Young accepts invite to Hula Bowl