Neighbors of Billard Airport to see changes as fence replacement begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those living near Billard Airport are seeing some changes in the neighborhood as a project to improve the property’s fence is underway.

“We’re putting the fence in the same location as the previous fence was,” says Eric Johnson, president of MTAA. We were using the same fence line, the same location as where the fence was prior. Along Strait. We’re not moving out closer to the road we’re not moving closer in.”

He says the new fence will better address safety concerns.

“Over the years we’ve had several cars that have been out on the airport, driving on the runways and taxiways,” says Johnson. “And obviously, that’s a safety concern for not only the vehicle and occupants but also for the users of the airport.”

One neighbor likened the new fence to that of a prison yard but Johnson says it’s standard.

“In the past, it was just three strands of barbed wire, it really restricted nothing from getting out on the property,” he says.

“We’re using a recommended fence line that we had that’s identified by the FAA for this type of activity,” explains Johnson. “It’s an eight-foot chain link fence with three strands of barbed wire on it, not the 10 and it’s just something that we will continue in stages around the airport until we’re able to completely enclose the property.”

The project is just getting off the ground but it’s been in the works for a decade.

“It was something that was identified in 2012, 2013 when we first put our airport master plan together, and it was included in part of the public hearing or public notice that we did back then,” he says. “It’s just not something that we’re able to get federal funding for. So we’ve not been able to address it any sooner. And now it’s a matter of doing it in stages.”

Work has started on the property’s west side, which Johnson says sees the most activity.

