KDHE rescinds boil water advisory for Atchison Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded its boil water advisory for Atchison Co.

KDHE officials said they have rescinded a boil water advisory for a portion of Atchison County Rural Water District 5C, located in Atchison County. The area affected by the Boil Advisory was generally bounded by Highway 73 on the north, County Road 214th on the south, Highway 159, Highway 9 and Hamilton Road on the west and Ottawa Road on the east.

Officials with KDHE indicated the advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may put the system at risk for bacterial contamination.

KDHE officials said public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

KDHE officials indicated laboratory testing samples collected from Atchison County Rural Water District 5C distribution system indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

KDHE officials noted for consumer questions, please contact the water system at 913-874-4071 or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.

