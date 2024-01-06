Kansas Courts online portal active following user issues once available

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas District Courts’ public online portal is once again up and running following some user reports.

The Kansas Judicial Branch announced the portal’s return on Tuesday, Jan. 2. However, the judicial officials received reports of users unable to access the page. The system testers reported that the system was operational before the Judicial Branch made the announcement.

Since the branch received the user reports, officials have tried to fix the system issues.

Even though the court portal is successfully accessible again, most court records have not yet been updated to reflect proceedings that have occurred since the Oct. 12th attack that brought the system down.

Many district court offices, including the Shawnee Co. District Courts, are closing early at 2 p.m. to update those paper records offices received during the system shutdown.

