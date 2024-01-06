Grammy winner Michael Bolton diagnosed with brain tumor

Singer Michael Bolton is taking a break from touring as he recovers from surgery to remove a...
Singer Michael Bolton is taking a break from touring as he recovers from surgery to remove a brain tumor.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Singer Michael Bolton is taking a break from touring as he recovers from surgery to remove a brain tumor.

The 70-year-old Grammy award-winning musician made the announcement on social media Friday.

Bolton wrote he discovered the brain tumor just before the holidays and that it required immediate surgery.

He says the surgery was a success and he is now recovering at home.

However, Bolton says he will have to take a temporary break from touring so he can devote all of his energy to his recovery.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Authorities are attempting to locate runaway juveniles listed as Aaliyah A. Freeman, 14, of...
Authorities attempting to locate runaway juveniles from Shawnee Co. area
Christopher Belk
Investigation reveals child sex crimes in Montara, one arrested
A man was taken to a local hospital after he was injured in an assault that was reported early...
Man taken to hospital after assault early Friday in North Topeka
Jeffrey Filley and Theresa West were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in...
Pounds of meth, thousands of fentanyl pills lead to arrest of 2 in SW Kansas

Latest News

Bonnie Nelson says she received a letter from Social Security alerting her to overpayments...
Woman fearing homelessness because of Social Security clawbacks: ‘I’m scared to death’
FILE - In this courtroom artist's sketch, Jeffrey Epstein listens during a bail hearing in...
New round of Epstein documents offers another look into his cesspool of sexual abuse
Colorado ex-police officer Randy Roedema speaks on his behalf during sentencing at the Adams...
Ex-Colorado police officer who killed Elijah McClain gets 14 months in jail, avoids prison
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Iowa principal critically injured in school shooting risked himself to protect students, police say