Gary Woodland to return at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

Gary Woodland watches his drive down the 12th fairway during the first round of the CJ Cup...
Gary Woodland watches his drive down the 12th fairway during the first round of the CJ Cup golf tournament Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Ridgeland, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s own Gary Woodland will return to action for the first time since undergoing brain surgery last September.

According to the PGA Tour, Woodland is scheduled to participate in next week’s Sony Open in Hawaii.

In Sept. 2023, the 39-year-old Woodland underwent surgery to extract a brain lesion. Following the surgery he shared via social media that he would return in 2024.

