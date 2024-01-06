Gary Woodland to return at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s own Gary Woodland will return to action for the first time since undergoing brain surgery last September.

According to the PGA Tour, Woodland is scheduled to participate in next week’s Sony Open in Hawaii.

In Sept. 2023, the 39-year-old Woodland underwent surgery to extract a brain lesion. Following the surgery he shared via social media that he would return in 2024.

This journey has been very hard but I’m extremely thankful to be progressing and for the unconditional love and support from everyone. You’ve all made this process a little easier for me and my family. Thank you to everyone and I look forward seeing you all next year. pic.twitter.com/ON16PuDUck — Gary Woodland (@GaryWoodland) November 13, 2023

