Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office makes 20 vehicle stops during New Year’s holiday

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office made 20 vehicle stops during the New Year’s holiday.
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office made 20 vehicle stops during the New Year’s holiday.(WHSV)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office made 20 vehicle stops during the New Year’s holiday.

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on social media around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 that they participated in the Taking Down DUI traffic enforcement campaign around the New Year’s holiday weekend in Douglas Co.

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office said grant funds allowed for extra deputies on patrol who worked to remove impaired drivers from roads and highways.

Officials said as part of the campaign during the period of early Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, deputies made 20 vehicle stops, which resulted in one arrest on suspicion of DUI and six citations for suspected traffic infractions.

The Sheriff’s Office said they encourage drivers, no matter what time of the year, to secure a sober ride as well as buckle up and drive safely, especially by avoiding speeding.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
A man was taken to a local hospital after he was injured in an assault that was reported early...
Man taken to hospital after assault early Friday in North Topeka
Basketball (gfx)
Area high school basketball games postponed
A jack-knifed semi has closed westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co. Authorities are diverting traffic...
Jack-knifed semi closes westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co., traffic diverted at Auburn Rd.
Authorities arrest second suspect in Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023

Latest News

A veterinarian in Clay Center is offering a pet clinic.
Clay Center veterinarian to offer pet clinic
Topeka Police Department has returned to normal accident reporting following winter weather.
Topeka Police Department returns to normal accident reporting following winter weather
A break in the snow this weekend
A break in the snow this weekend
Local musicians share the stage every Thursday for "Open Jam Night" Thursdays 7:30-10:30 pm...
Local musicians share the joy of music
KPZ Week 5 (G): Lansing 26, Shawnee Heights 54
KPZ Week 5 (G): Lansing 26, Shawnee Heights 54