Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office makes 20 vehicle stops during New Year’s holiday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office made 20 vehicle stops during the New Year’s holiday.

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on social media around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 that they participated in the Taking Down DUI traffic enforcement campaign around the New Year’s holiday weekend in Douglas Co.

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office said grant funds allowed for extra deputies on patrol who worked to remove impaired drivers from roads and highways.

Officials said as part of the campaign during the period of early Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, deputies made 20 vehicle stops, which resulted in one arrest on suspicion of DUI and six citations for suspected traffic infractions.

The Sheriff’s Office said they encourage drivers, no matter what time of the year, to secure a sober ride as well as buckle up and drive safely, especially by avoiding speeding.

