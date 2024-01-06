Collin Klein says goodbye to Manhattan, Kansas

FILE - Kansas State quarterback Collin Klein (7) celebrates with fans in the stands after the...
FILE - Kansas State quarterback Collin Klein (7) celebrates with fans in the stands after the NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2012, in Fort Worth, Texas. Klein ran for two touchdowns and No. 3 K-State bolstered its BCS national title hopes with a 23-10 victory at Big 12 newcomer TCU. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Collin Klein pens farewell to Kansas State faithful.

Klein accepted the Texas A&M offensive coordinator job back in early December and now sent a thank you message to Wildcat nation after serving as offensive coordinator in Manhattan since 2022, helping lead the ‘Cats to the 2022 Big 12 title.

“With K-State it is never a goodbye, merely see you later! We love you K-state family and we will always bleed purple,’ Klein wrote in his post on X/Twitter.

Klein described his time in Manhattan as a “heck of a ride” and said the university didn’t just give him a job, but gave him a mission.

Klein won the Big 12 Championship as a quarterback for K-State and was named a Heisman Trophy finalist. Klein is ninth in school history in passing yards, eighth in rushing yards, first in rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns and second in total points scored.

He led the Wildcats to a combined 21-5 record as the starting quarterback in 2011 and 2012, which culminated with a No. 1 national ranking, Big 12 Championship and Fiesta Bowl berth in 2012. He is a member of K-State Football’s Ring of Honor as part of the Class of 2022.

