Clay Center veterinarian to offer pet clinic

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - A veterinarian in Clay Center is offering a pet clinic.

The City of Wakefield shared on social media on Friday, Jan. 5 that Salava Veterinary Clinic from Clay Center will be on-site to offer vaccinations and services for pets from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 622 Elm - Fire Station. Salava Veterinary Clinic will offer the following services:

Rabies (1 or 3 Years) - $17

Canine Distemper/Parvo - $25

Heartworm Test - $25

Bordetella - $23

Feline Leukemia - $27

Feline Distemper - $23

Nail Trim - $16

Salava Veterinary Clinic says to bring previous proof of rabies vaccinations to receive a 3-year rabies vaccine.

Pet owners can also receive their 2024 city pet license. Proof of rabies vaccination is required. A feline license is $2. A canine license is $5 for spayed and $10 for un-spayed.

