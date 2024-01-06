Clay Center veterinarian to offer pet clinic
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - A veterinarian in Clay Center is offering a pet clinic.
The City of Wakefield shared on social media on Friday, Jan. 5 that Salava Veterinary Clinic from Clay Center will be on-site to offer vaccinations and services for pets from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 622 Elm - Fire Station. Salava Veterinary Clinic will offer the following services:
- Rabies (1 or 3 Years) - $17
- Canine Distemper/Parvo - $25
- Heartworm Test - $25
- Bordetella - $23
- Feline Leukemia - $27
- Feline Distemper - $23
- Nail Trim - $16
Salava Veterinary Clinic says to bring previous proof of rabies vaccinations to receive a 3-year rabies vaccine.
Pet owners can also receive their 2024 city pet license. Proof of rabies vaccination is required. A feline license is $2. A canine license is $5 for spayed and $10 for un-spayed.
