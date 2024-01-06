Cases of respiratory-related cases slightly increase after holidays

13 News at Six
By Melissa Brunner and Tori Whalen
Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Most respiratory-related illnesses (RSV, Flu, etc.) increase slightly in the sunflower state following the holiday season.

The CDC Weekly Influenza update puts Kansas in the ‘high’ level of influenza-like illness, along with Colorado, Texas, and much of the southeast U.S. region at ‘very high.’

COVID activity also increased the week after Christmas, placing Kansas in the ‘moderate’ category. Yet, COVID accounts for just over 3% of the state’s hospital visits the week after Christmas.

RSV is also striking children. The Kansas Syndromic Surveillance program on respiratory-related visits finds that children 13 and under account for 6.5% of hospital visits for kids in that age group in the past two weeks, increasing since November.

To view more data on the COVID activity, click HERE.

