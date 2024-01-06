A break in the snow this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures will still be cold across NE Kansas this weekend, keeping the snow we saw on Friday on the ground for the next several days

Dryer conditions return this morning across NE Kansas after a blanketing of snow on Friday. Most areas saw between 2-3 inches of snow, the highest amount we’ve seen since the end of November.

Highs today should be a little bit warmer than Friday in the upper 30s, though the overcast skies will be lingering. Winds will still remain light at this time, eliminating the risk for any wind chill.

Tonight we should see low temperatures around freezing once again, owing to those overcast skies, and Sunday looks to be just slightly warmer as well in the lower 40s for high temperatures.

Our attention now turns to Sunday night into Monday morning, where we will be watching a winter storm approach our area.

Our current forecast is that we will see rain move through our region first, followed by a slow transition to snow and other forms of winter precipitation by Monday evening we should be seeing 100% coverage of snow with the system likely lasting well into Tuesday morning and even Tuesday Evening.

We are forecasting totals to be between 6-7 inches for much of the area, rivaling what we saw over Thanksgiving weekend with our previous snowstorm.

Because of the preceding rain, the snow accumulation will not be as high as it could potentially be. The trade-offs are that roadways will likely be extra slippery and slushy, as well as winds increasing out of the north and north west with gusts up to 30 mph. We won’t quite reach the qualifications for blizzard status, but will still be dealing with low visibility at times, especially late at night and early in the morning on Monday/Tuesday.

Many aspects of the forecast are subject to change between now and Sunday night, but we are very confident in a strong snow storm affecting every part of our region.

