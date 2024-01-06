Authorities arrest second suspect in Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department have arrested a second suspect as the investigation of Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023 continues.

On Jan. 5, TPD authorities located and transported 28-year-old Jordan Reynolds Taylor of Topeka to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

1st Degree Murder

Aggravated Robbery

The first suspect, 22-year-old Daniel Hesler of Topeka, was arrested earlier this week.

Officers found a deceased individual Tuesday as they responded to a welfare check in the 600 block of SW 14th St.

TPD said the victim was believed to have been killed days before on Dec. 28.

