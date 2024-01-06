10-33 Foundation aims to serve first responders and their families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This year the 10-33 Foundation moved from California to Kansas with a nationwide mission to offer support and mental health crisis intervention to first responders and their families.

Jefferson County Fire District #10′s Fire Chief, Jim Bodenheimer, says when he assumed the role of executive director on Jan. 1st the 10-33 Foundation also made Kansas its new headquarters.

“California the folks there looked at just how successful we’ve been and said that’s the motto that we should use across the country and I got a call 3 months ago that said would you be willing to take this. I was really kinda wondering what the next step would be. We have been incredibly successful here and we have great people doing great things and they’re all first responders taking care of first responders,” says Jefferson County Fire District #10′s Fire Chief, Jim Bodenheimer.

The fully volunteer-run organization provides free peer support, and mental health crisis intervention for first responders and their families.

“The real goal of 1033 is taking people that have a real passion for what they’re doing because people don’t become first responders for the money they do it because they have a passion for helping people and what happens is that over time the stresses and everything else gets to them and they begin to lose that passion and when they lose that passion that’s a bad thing so we want to re-energize them so they can go back out there and keep on doing what they do,” says Bodenheimer.

There are currently 8 teams and 160 members, including first responders and associated mental health professionals across Kansas.

Bodenheimer says the long-term goal is to have enough teams available to respond anywhere in Kansas within a single hour.

“For law enforcement, 10-33 means officers needs assistance so that fits. We are also a faith-based organization and if you go to Luke chapter 10 verse 33 is where the good samaritan is walking down the road and he sees the man whose in the ditch and he has compassion for him and that’s what we have...compassion,” says Bodenheimer.

If you would like to become a certified, member of 10-33 or are interested in learning more there is a 3-day class that will be held in Belleville, Dodge City and Topeka.

Registration is free and the classes are open to everyone. If you would like to attend a class click here.

