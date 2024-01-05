Woman taken to hospital after assault early Friday in North Topeka
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was injured in an assault early Friday in North Topeka.
The assault was reported around 4:53 a.m. in the 2000 block of N.W. Topeka Boulevard.
Initial reports indicated the injured woman entered a business in that area following the assault.
Police and emergency crews responded to the scene, which had been cleared by 5:25 a.m. Friday.
The woman was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
