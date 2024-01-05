With winter weather on the way across the Topeka area, AAA offers tips to help drivers stay safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With winter weather in the forecast for the next few days in Topeka and across Kansas, AAA is reminding drivers to be extra careful when they take to the roadways.

“Ice and snow can cause significant safety problems by reducing visibility and making it difficult to maneuver or stop,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman. “It’s important for drivers to be cautious and take it slow if they have to get out on the roads.”

Hazardous storms and inclement weather account for an average of nearly 500,000 crashes and more than 2,200 traffic fatalities nationwide every winter, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

To help get to your destination safely, AAA recommends the following tips:

Make sure your tires have good tread for adequate traction and are properly inflated. For every 10-degree drop in temperatures, tires can lose 1 poundn of air pressure.

Have your car’s battery checked by a professional to make sure it can hold up during cold weather. When the temperature hits 32 degrees, a battery’s starting power drops 35 percent. Additionally, the average lifespan of a battery is three to five years.

Keep your gas tank at least half-full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

Make sure windshield wiper blades are in good condition and the wiper fluid reservoir is full. Also, motorists should use a winter blend of wiper fluid that resists freezing on windshields.

Make sure all lights -- including headlights, tail lights, brake lights and turn signals -- are working properly so you can see and be seen in bad weather conditions.

Additionally, AAA recommends motorists to think twice before taking to the roadways during periods of snowy and icy conditions.

“Motorists should heed travel warnings and stay home unless they absolutely must venture out,” Steward said. “AAA Kansas is reminding anyone who must drive on icy or snow-covered roads to be prepared for the conditions and to go nowhere – not even a short distance - without a full tank of gas, a fully charged cell phone and a fully stocked emergency kit.”

Items to pack in emergency kits include:

A bag of abrasive materials such as sand, salt or cat litter for gaining traction in snow or ice.

A snow shovel

A flashlight

A winter coat, hat and gloves

An ice scraper and snow brush

Jumper cables to help charge batteries

A blanket or sleeping bag

A warning flare or reflective triangles

A mobile phone and emergency charger

Food and water

A first-aid kit

AAA offers the following tips during periods of winter weather that can make driving hazardous:

Stay home . If you don’t have to go out, stay home. Even if you can drive well in winter conditions, not everyone else can. A better option is to stay home until crews can properly clear roadways.

Check road conditions . Before you leave, assess the conditions of roads along your route. A good source for this is the Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive site, found at . Before you leave, assess the conditions of roads along your route. A good source for this is the Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive site, found at www.kandrive.gov

Drive slowly . Everything takes longer on ice- and snow-covered roads. Accelerating, stopping, turning – give yourself time to maneuver by driving slowly.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly . Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.

Manage a skid . If you lose traction and begin to spin or skid on snow or ice, don’t slam on the brakes. Steer in the direction you want the front of the vehicle to go, until your tires regain traction.

Increase your following distance to eight to ten seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.

Know your brakes . Whether you have antilock brakes or not, keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.

Don’t stop if you can avoid it . There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.

Don’t power up hills . Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads just starts your wheels spinning. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed downhill slowly.

Don’t stop going up a hill. There’s nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.

More details are available in AAA’s resource, “How to Go on Ice and Snow,” found at https://exchange.aaa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/12/AAA-How-to-Go-Ice-Snow.pdf.

