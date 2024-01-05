Washburn sweeps Central Oklahoma in doubleheader

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn men’s and women’s basketball both sealed victories over Central Oklahoma in their first games back from winter break on Thursday night at Lee Arena.

First, led by Aubree Dewey’s 16 points, 10 of which were scored in the fourth quarter, the women’s team took down the Bronchos 64-62 in a late-game thriller. Dewey scored the game-winning layup in the final seconds of the match to move the Ichabods to 9-3 on the year.

Then, the men secured a 75-68 upset victory over the No. 12 Bronchos. It was a close one all throughout, but the ‘Bods surged forward when it mattered most, led by Washburn Rural graduate and true freshman Jack Bachelor’s 19 points.

Both squads will be back in action at Lee Arena for a doubleheader with Newman on Saturday beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.