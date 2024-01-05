USD-434 receives grant aimed at creating strong connections

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thirteen Kansas school districts will be building better relationships between students and educators as well as improving their overall health and well-being thanks to a new grant.

In June of 2020, President Biden signed the Bipartisan “Safer Communities Act”.

The legislation provides 1 billion dollars to state educational agencies with 6.19 million dollars going to Kansas agencies.

Santa Fe Trail schools will receive $558,000 in grants.

Stronger connection grants were directed to areas with higher rates of poverty and exclusionary discipline.

“We went ahead and applied based on what we felt was data that recognized kids being pulled out of learning (the core classroom) for discipline for behaviors or other issues we were seeing in having extra social/emotional support on campus would be very valuable,” says USD-434 Superintendent, Faith Flory.

Flory says their district will use the funds to create two new positions.

“One of them is a mental health certified clinician and highly certified therapist to do work in our 4 through 8th grade building at Carbondale Attendance Center and then our second position that we hope to hire is a student and family support coordinator at the high school to work alongside our counselor. They will do social work types of services as well as drug and alcohol abuse, suicide intervention and prevention and those types of things for our older adolescent students,” says Flory.

School districts in Topeka, Olathe, Kansas City, Salina, and Dodge City are also among the grant recipients.

Flory says schools play a large role in raising children.

“If they don’t feel welcome and connected and feel that they belong in our schools then our main goal which is to educate them can be very struggling and we want them to remain in the classroom and feel very confident there and feel that they are a part of our school and our culture, have friends have relationships with adults and if they are struggling with behaviors or other things going on at home or other things that are outside of our control how do we support them here at our schools,” says Flory.

