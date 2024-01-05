Two women arrested for drug contraband after traffic stop search in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were arrested following a traffic stop search in Jackson Co.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office officials said that shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, a deputy conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on a 2000 black Nissan Xterra near 150th and Q Rd. The traffic stop led to a search of the vehicle, which revealed illegal drug contraband.

During the traffic stop, the front seat passenger, Masheika Tanay Davis, 43, of Topeka, was arrested after she was observed attempting to throw a container into the ditch that contained a hallucinogenic drug and methamphetamine.

Davis was arrested on charges of the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of a hallucinogenic drug

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony interference with LEO

Transporting an open container

During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the backseat passenger, Victoria Elizabetha Everett, 41, of Webster, Texas, was a non-compliant registered offender for distribution of methamphetamine.

Everett was arrested on charges of the following:

Violation of offender registration

Transporting an open container

