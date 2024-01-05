Two drivers hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Manhattan

Two drivers were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Manhattan, Kan.
Two drivers were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Manhattan, Kan.(KTTC)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department stated in its Daily News report that officers responded to a report of an injury crash around 6:06 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4 in the 5300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan, Kan.

Officials with RCPD indicated when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2009 Toyota Rav4, driven by Jeanie Peters, 74, of Olsburg, was involved in a crash with a 2020 Kia Forte, driven by Mia Efaw, 74, of Manhattan.

RCPD said both Peters and Efaw had minor injuries and were taken to Via Christi for treatment of their injuries.

RCPD noted Peters was issued a citation for improper driving on a laned roadway.

