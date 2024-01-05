Topeka organization offers course in mental health first aid

The Mental Health First Aid Adult Community Class will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 1 at Valeo Behavioral Health Care in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’ve likely heard about first aid to address a physical injury, but what about mental health?

An upcoming class can help you understand how to spot a person who’s struggling and take steps to assist them.

Aimee Copp Hasty with Valeo Behavioral Health visited Eye on NE Kansas to tell us about the free session.

Copp Hasty said, just as people would when encounter someone medical crisis, they also should intervene when they identify someone in mental crisis - even if it’s a stranger. She said the course teaches people how to spot the signs and what to do about it.

The Mental Health First Aid Adult Community Class will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 1 at Valeo Behavioral Health Care, 330 SW Oakley Ave. It is free but pre-registration is required, as there is some online work to be completed in advance. Find the link to register at valeotopeka.org

Anyone with questions or who might be intervested in scheduling a private class for their organization may email mhfa@valeotopeka.org.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Authorities are attempting to locate runaway juveniles listed as Aaliyah A. Freeman, 14, of...
Authorities attempting to locate runaway juveniles from Shawnee Co. area
Christopher Belk
Investigation reveals child sex crimes in Montara, one arrested
A man was taken to a local hospital after he was injured in an assault that was reported early...
Man taken to hospital after assault early Friday in North Topeka
FILE
Kansas trucker perishes after collision with Missouri cattle trailer

Latest News

Crews respond to fully involved dump truck fire Friday morning in Auburn
Crews respond to fully involved dump truck fire Friday morning in Auburn
Coriolanus Snow is a two-year-old male cat awaiting adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Nothing catty about this Coriolanus! Meet a feline fabulous for a Snow(y) day
Coriolanus Snow is a two-year-old male cat awaiting adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Nothing catty about this Coriolanus! Meet a feline fabulous for a Snow(y) day
Aimee Copp Hasty with Valeo Behavioral Health shares information about their upcoming Mental...
Topeka organization offers course in mental health first aid