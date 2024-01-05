Topeka organization offers course in mental health first aid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’ve likely heard about first aid to address a physical injury, but what about mental health?

An upcoming class can help you understand how to spot a person who’s struggling and take steps to assist them.

Aimee Copp Hasty with Valeo Behavioral Health visited Eye on NE Kansas to tell us about the free session.

Copp Hasty said, just as people would when encounter someone medical crisis, they also should intervene when they identify someone in mental crisis - even if it’s a stranger. She said the course teaches people how to spot the signs and what to do about it.

The Mental Health First Aid Adult Community Class will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 1 at Valeo Behavioral Health Care, 330 SW Oakley Ave. It is free but pre-registration is required, as there is some online work to be completed in advance. Find the link to register at valeotopeka.org

Anyone with questions or who might be intervested in scheduling a private class for their organization may email mhfa@valeotopeka.org.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.