Topeka Collegiate celebrates ‘new version’ of school and nearly complete renovations

By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some renovations at Topeka Collegiate have transformed the school into what school officials describe as a new “version of a new school.”

Faculty and staff with Topeka Collegiate officially cut the ribbon on its new main entryway, and the latest upgrades of its building at 2200 SW Eveningside Dr. Other renovations to the facility include:

  • HVAC system improvements and new collaboration spaces
  • A new video surveillance system coming soon
  • New windows for the building

“The front is just the opening to the magic,” said Topeka Collegiate board president Kent Lammers. “We’ve got great classroom collaboration spaces, [and] much-needed HVAC improvements. So, we are bringing the campus and the classrooms up to par for the students and what they deserve when they are taking classes here and being educated.”

The renovations were made possible through the school’s Sustain Campaign with help from over 300 donors. Kent Lammers, the school board’s president, says $6 million has been raised toward the remodel thus far, with some funds being donated to the Sustain Campaign and put towards an endowment fund to ensure the school can provide scholarships.

The campaign is merely shy of a $7 million goal for the construction and $1 million towards an endowment trust for students’ scholarships. As of January 1, 2024, the campaign has received:

Total Gifts and Pledges for ConstructionTotal Gifts and Pledges for Endowment
$6,484,768$845,000

“That will just be there hopefully in perpetuity and ensure that we can give scholarships and assist people and kids to experience Topeka Collegiate,” said Lammers.

Lammers says when making the renovations, the plan was to keep some of the unique features of the original building, like the brick masonry and the angled front hallway, incorporated into an updated modern feature.

“We wanted to strike a balance between a new, more modern look and blend that with the existing structure. We felt that was important. And I think the contractors have done a tremendous job of doing that. And the architect. So, we are very thankful and pleased with how it’s gone.”

Topeka Collegiate celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2022, so Lammers views the updated construction of the building as a great way to grow the school further over the next several years.

“It is exciting for this first ground-breaking to open up the version of a new school,” said Lammers. “Topeka Collegiate recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, so this remodel and upgrade to the campus will meet the needs going forward for students for many, many more years and have a great legacy for the founders and folks that graduated from Topeka Collegiate. We think it is tremendous for the community. We are happy that everyone came out to support it and we are just tremendously excited to eventually see the finished product. The founders, Kent and Susan Garlinghouse wanted to ensure the legacy of the school going forward. So this campaign, which we named the Sustain Campaign as one of the pillars of growth for the school, has been a tremendous success. Kudos to everyone in the community who supported it, the businesses, and particularly the parents of the children who go to school here.”

Some aluminum siding panels and glass panes for the structure have been delayed, but those final touches are expected to arrive in the next few days.

All other renovations are expected to be complete by the summer of 2024.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Topeka Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 600 Blk. of SW 14th St.
Suspicious death dubbed Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023
David Newton, 54, and Ruth McCracken, 41, were arrested for possession of drugs in Shawnee Co.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession of drugs following search warrant
Top: Chelsea Townsend, William Gerety Bottom: Isaiah Myers, David Delgadillo
New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents

Latest News

13 News at Six
Property tax rebate opens for eligible Topekans 65 and older
City of Topeka urges drivers to give street crews room ahead of winter weather
City of Topeka urges drivers to give street crews room ahead of winter weather
Prairie Band unveils sports betting platform, new lounge
Nearly 200 cars drive through food distribution at Kansas Neurological Institute
Nearly 200 cars drive through food distribution at Kansas Neurological Institute