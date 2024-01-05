Topeka Collegiate celebrates ‘new version’ of school and nearly complete renovations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some renovations at Topeka Collegiate have transformed the school into what school officials describe as a new “version of a new school.”

Faculty and staff with Topeka Collegiate officially cut the ribbon on its new main entryway, and the latest upgrades of its building at 2200 SW Eveningside Dr. Other renovations to the facility include:

HVAC system improvements and new collaboration spaces

A new video surveillance system coming soon

New windows for the building

“The front is just the opening to the magic,” said Topeka Collegiate board president Kent Lammers. “We’ve got great classroom collaboration spaces, [and] much-needed HVAC improvements. So, we are bringing the campus and the classrooms up to par for the students and what they deserve when they are taking classes here and being educated.”

The renovations were made possible through the school’s Sustain Campaign with help from over 300 donors. Kent Lammers, the school board’s president, says $6 million has been raised toward the remodel thus far, with some funds being donated to the Sustain Campaign and put towards an endowment fund to ensure the school can provide scholarships.

The campaign is merely shy of a $7 million goal for the construction and $1 million towards an endowment trust for students’ scholarships. As of January 1, 2024, the campaign has received:

Total Gifts and Pledges for Construction Total Gifts and Pledges for Endowment $6,484,768 $845,000

“That will just be there hopefully in perpetuity and ensure that we can give scholarships and assist people and kids to experience Topeka Collegiate,” said Lammers.

Lammers says when making the renovations, the plan was to keep some of the unique features of the original building, like the brick masonry and the angled front hallway, incorporated into an updated modern feature.

“We wanted to strike a balance between a new, more modern look and blend that with the existing structure. We felt that was important. And I think the contractors have done a tremendous job of doing that. And the architect. So, we are very thankful and pleased with how it’s gone.”

Topeka Collegiate celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2022, so Lammers views the updated construction of the building as a great way to grow the school further over the next several years.

“It is exciting for this first ground-breaking to open up the version of a new school,” said Lammers. “Topeka Collegiate recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, so this remodel and upgrade to the campus will meet the needs going forward for students for many, many more years and have a great legacy for the founders and folks that graduated from Topeka Collegiate. We think it is tremendous for the community. We are happy that everyone came out to support it and we are just tremendously excited to eventually see the finished product. The founders, Kent and Susan Garlinghouse wanted to ensure the legacy of the school going forward. So this campaign, which we named the Sustain Campaign as one of the pillars of growth for the school, has been a tremendous success. Kudos to everyone in the community who supported it, the businesses, and particularly the parents of the children who go to school here.”

Some aluminum siding panels and glass panes for the structure have been delayed, but those final touches are expected to arrive in the next few days.

All other renovations are expected to be complete by the summer of 2024.

