Stormont Vail Events Center to host Capital City Carnage Demolition Derby in March

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Events Center presents the 8th annual Capital City Carnage Demolition Derby in March.

Stormont Vail Events Center said with nearly $100,000 in prize money, 395 drivers will arrive from across North America to Topeka to Compete in the indoor arena demolition derby.

The Capital City Carnage Demolition Derby will take place Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2, at the Stormont Vail Events Center located at One Expocenter Dr. in Topeka, Kan. Events will take place Friday night, Saturday morning and Saturday night.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

Capital City Carnage is presented by Visit Topeka, Smash It Demolition Derby and Miller Lite.

