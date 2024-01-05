Stormont Vail Events Center to host Capital City Carnage Demolition Derby in March

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Events Center presents the 8th annual Capital City Carnage Demolition Derby in March.

Stormont Vail Events Center said with nearly $100,000 in prize money, 395 drivers will arrive from across North America to Topeka to Compete in the indoor arena demolition derby.

The Capital City Carnage Demolition Derby will take place Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2, at the Stormont Vail Events Center located at One Expocenter Dr. in Topeka, Kan. Events will take place Friday night, Saturday morning and Saturday night.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

Capital City Carnage is presented by Visit Topeka, Smash It Demolition Derby and Miller Lite.

Stormont Vail Events Center said to enter to win the very first pair of tickets to Capital City Carnage by texting DERBY to 888-902-7832. The winner will be drawn at 9 a.m. on Jan. 12. Contest rules are listed HERE.

More information can be found HERE.

Watch live on PayPerView HERE.

