Stanley cups sold out at Target are selling for more than double the price on resale market

Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley cups. (Source: @victoria_robino_26/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Stanley’s limited-edition insulated cups are going for more than double their value on the resale market after selling out within minutes in many stores.

The stainless-steel tumblers are only available at Target, but they are now showing up on the secondary market for hundreds of dollars more for those who couldn’t get theirs in the retail market.

The cups come in different colors, including the Winter Pink Starbucks edition just released on Wednesday.

Target is selling them for $45, but many shoppers are now turning to the resale market to get one.

On Thursday, several listings for the popular cups were seen going for as high as $399 on eBay.

While some of the Winter Pink Starbucks edition cups were going for as high as $250 on Poshmark.

This week, multiple customers have shared videos from Target stores showing people lining up as early as 3 a.m. to get their hands on the product.

TikTok user Victoria Robino shared a video where numerous customers can be seen grabbing what cups they could from the shelves at an Arizona Target.

Her video has been viewed more than 19 million times.

KFSN shared a video of shoppers lining up outside of a Fresno-area Target trying to get their hands on the limited-edition cups.

The cups are part of Stanely’s Galentine’s Day Collection, referring to the date celebrating female friendship.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Topeka Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 600 Blk. of SW 14th St.
Suspicious death dubbed Topeka’s 35th homicide of 2023
David Newton, 54, and Ruth McCracken, 41, were arrested for possession of drugs in Shawnee Co.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession of drugs following search warrant
Christopher Belk
Investigation reveals child sex crimes in Montara, one arrested
Top: Chelsea Townsend, William Gerety Bottom: Isaiah Myers, David Delgadillo
New Year’s plans foiled for 4 as drugs found during Shawnee Co. incidents

Latest News

EMS officials urge anyone to call immediately if they or someone they know is unwell.
Riley County EMS gives cold weather tips for the community to be safe
A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israeli defense minister lays out vision for next steps of Gaza war ahead of Blinken visit
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Thieves in Tennessee reportedly stole several packages from a UPS truck while the driver was...
Thieves caught on camera stealing packages from UPS truck during delivery, owner says