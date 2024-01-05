Silver Alert for missing Lawrence man Cancelled

84-year-old Keith Schmitz has been found safe.
84-year-old Keith Schmitz has been found safe.(kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 84-year-old Keith Schmitz has been found safe.

A silver alert was issued shortly before 11 p.m. on Jan 4.

He had been driving a 2001 Cadillac Eldorado and was believed to be heading South possibly to Oklahoma.

Some good Samaritans found his car on the side of the road and took him to the nearest police station in Crescent, Oklahoma.

He is being evaluated by EMS and his family will head to Oklahoma to get him.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Every member of police force resigns after tribal agency arrives for assessment
Christopher Belk
Investigation reveals child sex crimes in Montara, one arrested
Authorities are attempting to locate runaway juveniles listed as Aaliyah A. Freeman, 14, of...
Authorities attempting to locate runaway juveniles from Shawnee Co. area
FILE
Kansas trucker perishes after collision with Missouri cattle trailer
Light snow Friday with higher snowfall totals early next week
Thursday forecast: Dry today, snow tomorrow

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
13 News This Morning At 5AM
Snow today
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lawrence man.
Silver Alert issued for missing Lawrence man
Central Oklahoma vs. Washburn
Washburn sweeps Central Oklahoma in doubleheader