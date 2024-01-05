Silver Alert for missing Lawrence man Cancelled

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 84-year-old Keith Schmitz has been found safe.

A silver alert was issued shortly before 11 p.m. on Jan 4.

He had been driving a 2001 Cadillac Eldorado and was believed to be heading South possibly to Oklahoma.

Some good Samaritans found his car on the side of the road and took him to the nearest police station in Crescent, Oklahoma.

He is being evaluated by EMS and his family will head to Oklahoma to get him.

